GORING Cricket Club will host its 10th annual fund-raising quiz night on Friday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Teams of four to six are invited to take part in the event, which is in aid of the club’s academy programme.

There will be a licensed cash bar selling hot food, snacks and real ale.

Tickets cost £6 per head. To book a place, send an email to gcc@goringcricketclub.com