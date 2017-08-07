Country run's back

THE second annual Shiplake Country Run will take place on Sunday, September 24.

The cross country-style 5km event, which is for serious and fun runners, will start and finish in New Road, Lower Shiplake, close to the junction with Crowsley Road.

The route takes in different running surfaces, including paths, tracks, fields and roads and there will be gates, bridges and steps. Marshals and direction indicators will be placed along the route.

The event is open to runners of all levels, aged over 11. Trophies will be awarded to the first male and female finishers. Registration will begin at 10.30am with the race starting at about 11am.

Entry is free but donations are encouraged to help pay for the event. There is car parking close to the start point. Free coffee will be available.