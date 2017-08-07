Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
A MYSTERY history session for children aged five to 11 will be held at Henley library on Thursday, August 24 from 11am to noon.
It’s called “Oxford University Museum Support — Mystery at the Museum” and youngsters will be encouraged to use their detective skills to identify mysterious artefacts and to make their own secret coin.
Places are free but must be booked in advance by calling the library on 01865 815278.
07 August 2017
More News:
Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Watlington teenager crowned European eventing champion
THERE was success last weekend for a Watlington ... [more]
POLL: Have your say