Monday, 07 August 2017

Mystery history

A MYSTERY history session for children aged five to 11 will be held at Henley library on Thursday, August 24 from 11am to noon.

It’s called “Oxford University Museum Support — Mystery at the Museum” and youngsters will be encouraged to use their detective skills to identify mysterious artefacts and to make their own secret coin.

Places are free but must be booked in advance by calling the library on 01865 815278.

