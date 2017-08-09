Hundreds attend summer play scheme

THE Henley Outdoor Play Scheme has enjoyed one of its most successful years to date.

Hundreds of children attended the annual holiday scheme at Trinity Primary School in Vicarage Road from Monday to Friday last week.

All 250 places were sold out on one day and the venue was almost at capacity during the others.

Children’s attractions including swing seats, a teacup roundabout, an inflatable assault course, a bouncy castle and a foam slide were set up on the field behind the school.

Staff from Premier Sport, of Henley, offered a range of activities from archery to football and instructors from Henley leisure centre gave squash lessons.

Steph’s Dancing Divas and Dudes provided workshops and demonstrations, entertainer Mike Tait led a circus skills session and Sarah Ditchfield showed children how to make candles.

There was also an exotic animal “petting zoo” where children could feed and handle creatures such fruit bats and pythons.

Indoor activities including woodwork, arts and crafts, sewing, face-painting, cookery and baking and board games.

The scheme, which has been running for more than 40 years, was under threat of closure last year due to a shortage of volunteers but is now thriving.

Chairwoman Emma Taylor said: “We mostly bring back the same activities every year because we know they work and children enjoy them but we’ve also introduced a few new activities to keep it varied.

“It has been a fabulous year and one of the best-attended that I can remember. We had people queuing up to find out whether anyone had dropped out so that their children could get in.

“It’s always fun but there’s been a particular buzz around this year’s scheme and, as always, the children have been wonderful.”