Top crafts at home

A CRAFT show will be held at Stonor Park, just outside Henley, from August 25 to 28.

The Henley Handmade Fair, the most prestigious of its type in the country, will have 250 stands and activities to experience and enjoy.

There will be workshops, demonstrations and live music throughout the day, and an opportunity to soak up the atmosphere in the striking landscape of Stonor Park.

Tickets for the fair are £8 for adults, £7 for seniors bought online before 5pm on August 21, or £10 and £9, respectively, thereafter. Tickets, including entry to Stonor House and Gardens are also available.

For more information and to book, visit www.stonor.
com/henley-handmade-fair/

