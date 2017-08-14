Monday, 14 August 2017

Charity sale

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common will hold its annual charity sale at the village hall on October 14 from 9.30am to 2pm.

The charity is currently accepting donations for raffle prizes and auction lots, from furniture to jewellery. 

These can be dropped off at the Fish office in Kennylands Road from 9.30am to 11.30am on weekdays or collection can be arranged — call 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteercentre.
org.uk 

