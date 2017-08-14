Monday, 14 August 2017

Art weekend

NETTLEBED’S annual art and craft show will take place at the village school’s community hall this weekend.

The event, which runs from noon to 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday, will include paintings in various media and crafts including sculpture, jewellery, silk items and cards.

Proceeds from sales will be donated to local charities.

