Monday, 14 August 2017

Charity jazz

A JAZZ concert marking the 30th anniversary of a Henley-based charity will take place on September 30. 

The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform in honour of brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, from 7.30pm.

There will be canapés and a cash bar as well as a raffle with prizes including tickets to an England football match and the Henley Festival.

Tickets cost £15, or £10 for Headway clients. Visit bit.ly/2eTidAi

