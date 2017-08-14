Charity jazz

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
A JAZZ concert marking the 30th anniversary of a Henley-based charity will take place on September 30.
The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform in honour of brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, from 7.30pm.
There will be canapés and a cash bar as well as a raffle with prizes including tickets to an England football match and the Henley Festival.
Tickets cost £15, or £10 for Headway clients. Visit bit.ly/2eTidAi
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
