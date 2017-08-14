Popularity of food swap growing after move

A DOZEN people attended a food swap event in Henley.

Apples for Eggs took place at

TS Guardian, off Wargrave Road, under the guidance of founder Jessica Hayes.

Vegetable growers and bakers looked at each other’s goods, which included chutneys, breads, scones, rhubarb, cakes, jams, plants, apples, greengages and beetroot, before swapping them. Everything had to be worth about six eggs and no money was allowed to change hands.

Mrs Hayes, from Henley, said: “There was a really good atmosphere and lots of new faces, which is fantastic.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves and they were pleased with their swaps. They said it was great to bring something and take something else home. I hope people will tell their friends, family and neighbours that it was good and hopefully more and more people will come forward.”

The next event will be at the same venue on September 2 from 10.30am to noon. For more information, email twpi22@sky.com