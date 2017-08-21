Church concert

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
A CONCERT at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End in May raised more than £800 for parish funds.
The church choir performed with visiting members of Christ the King Church in Sonning Common and there were organ, piano, recorder, trombone and ukulele solos by villagers.
The Rev James Stickings, the new rector of the villages, sang solo.
21 August 2017
