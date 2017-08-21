Monday, 21 August 2017

Church concert

A CONCERT at St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End in May raised more than £800 for parish funds.

The church choir performed with visiting members of Christ the King Church in Sonning Common and there were organ, piano, recorder, trombone and ukulele solos by villagers.

The Rev James Stickings, the new rector of the villages, sang solo.

