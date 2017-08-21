WI coffee day

THE next Sonning Common WI coffee morning will be held at the village hall on Wednesday, September 6 from 10.30am to noon.

Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available plus stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery.

The group’s next meeting will be held at the hall at 7.30pm on September 21 when there will be a floral demonstration by member Sue Hedges, from Gallowstree Common.