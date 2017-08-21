Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

WI coffee day

THE next Sonning Common WI coffee morning will be held at the village hall on Wednesday, September 6 from 10.30am to noon. 

Coffee, tea and biscuits will be available plus stalls selling books, crafts, produce, jams and jewellery. 

The group’s next meeting will be held at the hall at 7.30pm on September 21 when there will be a floral demonstration by member Sue Hedges, from Gallowstree Common.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33