Monday, 21 August 2017

Bond is back

A CHARITY dinner with a James Bond theme will take place in the Great Hall at Shiplake College on September 23 from 7pm.

Guests at the black-tie event will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course dinner with wine and an auction of 007 memorabilia and fine art.

The dinner, which is in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed, was due to be held in May but was postponed.

Tickets cost £85 and are available from Margaret Thomas on (01491) 641384, ext 274.

