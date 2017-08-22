Care home residents enjoy party with families

MORE than 100 people attended the annual summer party at the Tower House care home in Shiplake.

The home, off Reading Road, holds the celebration for residents and their families and friends in the grounds.

Food and drink was served and a jazz band performed. There were also speeches by Shiplake assistant curate Michael Seymour Jones and Lucius Cary, whose father-in-law Francis Sheppard is a resident.

Owner Bridget Kidd, who runs the home with her daughter Sinead, said: “Once everything in the summer has finished, like the Henley Royal Regatta and the tennis, we have a garden party as the residents get a little bored!

“We have lovely food, music, croquet and champagne and Pimm’s. We have some new residents and larger families so it was a really big event this year.

“They all had a wonderful time and the guests didn’t want to leave.”