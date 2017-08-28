Produce show

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch autumn show will be held at Goring Heath parish hall next Saturday (September 2) from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The Goring Heath Parish Charity, which organises the event, will present 11 trophies in eight sections including fruit and vegetables, flowers and flower arranging, handicraft, art, baking and photography.

Entries must be submitted by 4.30pm on September 1. For an entry form and instructions, visit

www.whitchurchonthames.com

l The photography themes for the charity’s spring show on April 7 next year are “buildings”, “a winter scene” and “sheer joy”.