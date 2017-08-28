Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Produce show

THE Goring Heath and Whitchurch autumn show will be held at Goring Heath parish hall next Saturday (September 2) from 2.30pm to 4pm.

The Goring Heath Parish Charity, which organises the event, will present 11 trophies in eight sections including fruit and vegetables, flowers and flower arranging, handicraft, art, baking and photography.

Entries must be submitted by 4.30pm on September 1. For an entry form and instructions, visit
www.whitchurchonthames.com

l The photography themes for the charity’s spring show on April 7 next year are “buildings”, “a winter scene” and “sheer joy”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33