Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village fete

WHITCHURCH fete will take place on the village green, off Eastfield Lane, next Saturday (September 2) from 2pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include pony rides, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, inflatable slide and maze, tea cup and boat- swing rides and a “pop and rock makeover” tent as well as performances by a live orchestra and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.

There will be stalls selling food and drink, a beer tent and a barbecue as well as a market selling food, clothing, gifts and other items. A tug of war and a grand prize draw will be held.

The proceeds will go to Whitchurch Pre-School, which organises the event.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33