Village fete

Monday, 28 August 2017
WHITCHURCH fete will take place on the village green, off Eastfield Lane, next Saturday (September 2) from 2pm to 5pm.
Attractions will include pony rides, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, inflatable slide and maze, tea cup and boat- swing rides and a “pop and rock makeover” tent as well as performances by a live orchestra and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.
There will be stalls selling food and drink, a beer tent and a barbecue as well as a market selling food, clothing, gifts and other items. A tug of war and a grand prize draw will be held.
The proceeds will go to Whitchurch Pre-School, which organises the event.
