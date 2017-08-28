Village fete

WHITCHURCH fete will take place on the village green, off Eastfield Lane, next Saturday (September 2) from 2pm to 5pm.

Attractions will include pony rides, a climbing wall, bouncy castle, inflatable slide and maze, tea cup and boat- swing rides and a “pop and rock makeover” tent as well as performances by a live orchestra and children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers.

There will be stalls selling food and drink, a beer tent and a barbecue as well as a market selling food, clothing, gifts and other items. A tug of war and a grand prize draw will be held.

The proceeds will go to Whitchurch Pre-School, which organises the event.