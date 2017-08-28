Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
A BIKE marking session will take place outside Sonning Common police office in Lea Road on September 7 from 4pm to 6pm.
28 August 2017
More News:
Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Council to consider idea of moving school for housing
PROPOSALS to relocate Goring Primary School and ... [more]
Families come together at village's third annual fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a community fun ... [more]
POLL: Have your say