Monday, 28 August 2017
A MURDER mystery supper will be held at Peppard war memorial hall on Saturday, December 2.
The annual event, called “Tis the Season to be Jolly”, is hosted by the Chiltern Players and will include a three-course meal. Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start.
Tickets cost £15 each and are available from Occasions in Wood Lane, Sonning Common, or call 0118 972 2632, or email chiltern.
players@yahoo.co.uk
A £5 donation from each ticket sale will be made to the Ehlers Danlos charity.
