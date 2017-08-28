Get active

Monday, 28 August 2017

REGULAR Go Active Gold fitness sessions for people over 60 are now running at Peppard sports pavilion, off Stoke Row Road.

There is a Pilates session from 9.30am to 10.30am on Mondays. Each class costs £5.

Every Thursday from 9.30am to 10.30am there is a keep fit senior circuit. This costs £3.50 a session.

For more information, call Conor Grogan on 07717 326660 or email conor.grogan
@southandvale.gov.uk

