Get active

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
A CAR dealer in Wargrave says he is prepared to ... [more]
Monday, 28 August 2017
REGULAR Go Active Gold fitness sessions for people over 60 are now running at Peppard sports pavilion, off Stoke Row Road.
There is a Pilates session from 9.30am to 10.30am on Mondays. Each class costs £5.
Every Thursday from 9.30am to 10.30am there is a keep fit senior circuit. This costs £3.50 a session.
For more information, call Conor Grogan on 07717 326660 or email conor.grogan
@southandvale.gov.uk
28 August 2017
