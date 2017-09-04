Judge returns to show glory

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
Monday, 04 September 2017
text"69th Annual Flower Show 2017List Of Prizewinners"
SECTION 2:
Class — 4A collection of 3 kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 7 to 17 and 21 to 24)
1st Nigel Head; 2 Peter Woolsey
Class No: 5"Six tomatoes, not small fruiting"
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas
Class No: 6"Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type"
1st Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 7Five white potatoes
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place282/0Doug Sarney
Class No: 8Two cabbages
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 9Five coloured potatoes
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones
Class No: 11Six runner beans
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones
3rd Place337/0Fiona Paddison
Class No: 12Six dwarf beans
1st Place282/0Doug Sarney
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones
Class No: 13A set of any other vegetables (max six)
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas
Class No: 15Six carrots
1st Place278/0Keli Thomas
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 16A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15 in)
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 17Two leeks
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 18A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas
Class No: 19The heaviest marrow
1st Place255/0Ella Hanley
SECTION 3: EYE & DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP
Class No: 21Six onions (to pass through a 3 in ring)
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
Class No: 22Three large onions
1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 23Nine shallots (not grown from seed)
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 24Nine shallots (to pass through a 1 in ring)
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
SECTION 4: FRED DENTON CUP
Class No: 25A dish of plums
1st Place271/0Judy Coulson
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 26Five dessert apples
1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey
2nd Place256/0Helen Hanley
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 28Five pears
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place278/0Keli Thomas
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 29A bunch of grapes
1st Place342/0Liz Ransom
Class No: 30A dish of any other fruit not already listed
1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place338/0Marina Hart
SECTION 5: MRS STEPHENSON CUP
Class No: 32Three stems of cosmea
1st Place267/0Fiona Davis
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 33Four HT roses (two or more varieties)
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 34Three spikes of gladioli
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place319/0Charlotte Duncan
Class No: 35Six stems of statice
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 37Six stems of annuals (other than those above)
1st Place319/0Charlotte Duncan
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 38Perennials - six stems
1st Place276/0Nigel Head
2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 39Three stems of spray chrysanthemums
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
Class No: 40A vase of mixed flowers
1st Place267/0Fiona Davis
2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
SECTION 6: PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP
Class No: 43Victorian posy
1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen
Class No: 44Flowering pot plant
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 45An item of clothing
1st Place306/0Wendy Channell
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 46Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown)
1st Place274/0Rachel Lloyd
2nd Place263/0Sarah Cullen
3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
Class No: 47A plate of homemade sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee)
1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson
Class No: 48A photograph print 7 x 5 in max
1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen
2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
3rd Place259/0Julie Lee
Class No: 50Anything made from recycled materials
1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen
2nd Place319/0Charlotte Duncan
3rd Place260/0Caroline Edwards
SECTION 7: MRS KEENE CUP FOR FLORAL ART
Class No: 53Green and white arrangement
1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell
Class No: 57Exhibit one bloom with any foliage
1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris
SECTION 8: PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP
Class No: 60Painting
1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen
2nd Place304/0Wendy Robinson
3rd Place336/0Sheelagh Hill
Class No: 61Drawing
1st Place304/0Wendy Robinson
2nd Place254/0Keiran White
SECTION 9: THE CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Class No: 64Flowers
1st Place304/0Wendy Robinson
2nd Place335/0Christopher Ash
3rd Place305/0Paul Robinson
Class No: 65A view through an aperture (e.g. door opening or arch)
1st Place294/0Ruby Sarney
2nd Place308/0Niamh Tobin
3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson
Class No: 66Reflection
1st Place336/0Sheelagh Hill
2nd Place294/0Ruby Sarney
3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
Class No: 67On the farm
1st Place259/0Julie Lee
2nd Place308/0Niamh Tobin
3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 68Wild life
1st Place335/0Christopher Ash
2nd Place264/0Brian Cullen
3rd Place263/0Sarah Cullen
Class No: 69A derelict building
1st Place308/0Niamh Tobin
2nd Place258/0Elizabeth Lee
3rd Place305/0Paul Robinson
SECTION 10: LADIES' CUP
Class No: 71A jar of pickled onions
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 721 pot of chutney
1st Place289/0James Sarney
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
3rd Place267/0Fiona Davis
Class No: 73"1 pot of jam, 1 pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney"
1st Place289/0James Sarney
2nd Place268/0Louise Webb
3rd Place289/0James Sarney
Class No: 741 pot of lemon curd
1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
3rd Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 751 pot of strawberry jam
1st Place337/0Fiona Paddison
2nd Place289/0James Sarney
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 771 pot of raspberry jam
1st Place268/0Louise Webb
2nd Place271/0Judy Coulson
Class No: 781 pot of plum jam
1st Place306/0Wendy Channell
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 791 jar of jelly
1st Place289/0James Sarney
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 801 pot of bottled fruit
1st Place268/0Louise Webb
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
SECTION 11: ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP
Class No: 81Three Chelsea buns
1st Place295/0V Harris
Class No: 82A chocolate roulade
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 83Lemon drizzle cake
1st Place256/0Helen Hanley
2nd Place295/0V Harris
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 85Savoury tear and share bread
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place295/0V Harris
Class No: 86Six macaroons
1st Place298/0Rosemary Greeley
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 87A savoury quiche
1st Place256/0Helen Hanley
2nd Place248/0Janette Verrall
SECTION 12: PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP
Class No: 89A doll's pram blanket
1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 90A set of doll's clothes (either displayed on a doll or not)
1st Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 91A piece of embroidery
1st Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 92A hand knitted garment
1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
3rd Place265/0Dorothy Walman
Class No: 93"Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes"
1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
SECTION 14: MRS HEMEON CUP (OPEN TO SENIOR CITIZENS ONLY)
Class No: 98Lemon meringue pie
1st Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 100Garden flowers arranged in jug
1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell
2nd Place343/0Annabel Gamble
3rd Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 102Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing)
1st Place236/0Joan Edwards
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
SECTION 15: TALFOURD COOK CUP
Class No: 104Six decorated biscuits on a plate
1st Place261/0Clio Cullen
2nd Place303/0Esme Hannah
3rd Place262/0Winter Cullen
Class No: 107A cartoon character made from vegetables and/or fruit
1st Place262/0Winter Cullen
2nd Place261/0Clio Cullen
3rd Place257/0Adam Hanley
Class No: 108A photo of my hoiliday
1st Place257/0Adam Hanley
2nd Place261/0Clio Cullen
3rd Place262/0Winter Cullen
Class No: 109A drawing of my favourite animal
1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart
2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley
3rd Place353/0Finley Lea
Class No: 110A painting of of a Pokemon
1st Place261/0Clio Cullen
2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley
3rd Place320/0Torin Duncan
Class No: 111An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place320/0Torin Duncan
2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley
SECTION 16: ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Class No: 113Six decorated cupcakes on a plate
1st Place348/0Tom Bourne
2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
3rd Place350/0Hope Wicks
Class No: 114Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1st Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott
2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
Class No: 116An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott
3rd Place322/0Oliver Duncan
Class No: 117A miniature garden on a plate
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place350/0Hope Wicks
3rd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott
Class No: 118A model of a spaceship from recycled materials
1st Place255/0Ella Hanley
2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
3rd Place309/0Toby Mynott
Class No: 119A drawing of my house
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley
3rd Place350/0Hope Wicks
Class No: 120A painting of a mythical creature
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
3rd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott
Class No: 121A photograph. Goup selfie
1st Place255/0Ella Hanley
2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
3rd Place322/0Oliver Duncan
SECTION 17: MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP
Class No: 123A swiss roll
1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
3rd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
Class No: 124Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1st Place294/0Ruby Sarney
2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 126A drawing or painting of a sporting event
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson
Class No: 127An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
Class No: 128A model of a farm made from recycled materials
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 129A container planted with fresh herbs
1st Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 130Computer-generated design for a flower show logo
1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson
2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 131A photograph of my favourite view
1st Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney
SECTION 18: BETTY POVEY CUP
Class No: 132Six decorated cupcakes
1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart
2nd Place287/0Aurelia Wesbroom
3rd Place310/0Emeline Skrikerud
Class No: 134An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place257/0Adam Hanley
2nd Place317/0Athena Streather
Class No: 135An animal made from vegetables and/or fruit
1st Place303/Esme Hannah
2nd Place287/0Aurelia Wesbroom
3rd Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart
Class No: 136A collage landscape
1st Place257/0Adam Hanley
Class No: 137A handmade decorated kite
1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart
2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley
Class No: 138A painting of a cartoon character
1st Place257/0Adam Hanley
2nd Place303/0Esme Hannah
Class No: 139A drawing of my favourite animal
1st Place257/0Adam Hanley
2nd Place310/0Emeline Skrikerud
SECTION 19: OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP
Class No: 141Six bicuits
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart
3rd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
Class No: 142Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1st Place255/0Ella Hanley
2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
3rd Place330/0William Butler
Class No: 143One or more flowers I have grown
1st Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
Class No: 144A painted pebble
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place330/0William Butler
3rd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart
Class No: 145A railway engine made from recycled materials
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley
3rd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
Class No: 146A drawing of a farmyard scene
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart
3rd Place255/0Ella Hanley
Class No: 147A painting of a view from space
1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson
2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley
3rd Place302/0Charlie Hannah
Class No: 148An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart
2nd Place309/0Toby Mynott
3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
Class No: 149A puppet made from a glove or sock
1st Place255/0Ella Hanley
2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
3rd Place351/0Cailyn Gardner
Class No: 150A photographof one or more of my family
1st Place285/0Annabelle Richardson
2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley
3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson
SECTION 20: VILLAGE CUP
Class No: 1516 pieces of fudge
1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney
Class No: 152Three vegetables (the same or mixed)
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 153One or more flowers I have grown
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 154An item of handicraft (not a kit)
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place243/0Mia White
Class No: 155Six shortbread
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place238/0Cameron FulBrook
3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson
Class No: 156A computer generated greetings card
1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson
2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 157The spacestation made from recycled materials
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place238/0Cameron FulBrook
Class No: 158A photograph of an interesting building
1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson
2nd Place243/0Mia White
3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney
SECTION 21: ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS
Class No: 159"Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm - 220mm"
1st Place242/0David Smith
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 160"Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm - 220mm"
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges
3rd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
Class No: 161"Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm - 170mm"
1st Place247/0Keith Hedges
2nd Place242/0David Smith
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 162"Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm - 170mm"
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges
3rd Place242/0David Smith
Class No: 163"Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm"
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges
3rd Place242/0David Smith
Class No: 164"Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm"
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
SECTION 22: MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART
Class No: 166Teatime. An arrangement in a cup (accessories allowed)
1st Place275/0Pippa Hughes
2nd Place246/0Sue Hedges
Class No: 167Indian summer
1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell
2nd Place272/0Amy White
Class No: 169A buffet table arrangement
1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell
Class No: 170Flowerless beauty (foliage only)
1st Place246/0Sue Hedges
SECTION 23: DICK COTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES
Class No: 172A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189)
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 173"Six tomatoes, not small fruiting"
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place281/0John Pragnell
Class No: 174"Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type"
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place349/0Michael Bradley
3rd Place329/0Gerald Thorne
Class No: 175Five white potatoes
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 176Two cabbages
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 177Five coloured potatoes
1st Place293/0Ian Holmes
2nd Place281/0John Pragnell
3rd Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 178Two lettuces
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 179Six runner beans
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place296/0M South
3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes
Class No: 180Six dwarf beans
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place296/0M South
3rd Place282/0Doug Sarney
Class No: 181A set of any other vegetables (maximum six)
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 182Three globe beet
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place296/0M South
3rd Place281/0John Pragnell
Class No: 183Six carrots
1st Place293/0Ian Holmes
2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 184Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes
Class No: 185Three large onions
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges
3rd Place281/0John Pragnell
Class No: 186Nine shallots (not grown from seed)
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 187Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 188A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place296/0M South
Class No: 189Two leeks
1st Place349/0Michael Bradley
2nd Place296/0M South
3rd Place286/0Kathryn White
Class No: 190A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place281/0John Pragnell
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 191The heaviest marrow
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 192A collection of salad vegetables
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
Class No: 193A dish of plums
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 194Five dessert apples
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 195Five cooking apples
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place329/0Gerald Thorne
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
Class No: 196A dish of any other fruit not listed
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 197Five pears
1st Place329/0Gerald Thorne
2nd Place296/0M South
3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
SECTION 24: CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS
Class No: 200Three white eggs
1st Place235/0Diana Bedford
Class No: 201Three brown eggs
1st Place235/0Diana Bedford
Class No: 202"Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown"
1st Place235/0Diana Bedford
SECTION 25: THE WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS
Class No: 203Three stems of cosmea
1st Place241/0Mary Anderson
2nd Place267/0Fiona Davis
3rd Place296/0M South
Class No: 204"Four HT roses, two or more varieties"
1st Place241/0Mary Anderson
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 205Three spikes of gladioli
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place241/0Mary Anderson
3rd Place276/0Nigel Head
Class No: 206Six stems of statice
1st Place241/0Mary Anderson
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 207Six stems of annuals (other than those above)
1st Place296/0M South
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place241/0Mary Anderson
Class No: 208Six stems of perennials
1st Place241/0Mary Anderson
2nd Place276/0Nigel Head
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
Class No: 209Three stems of spray chrysanthemums
1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
Class No: 210A vase of mixed flowers
1st Place267/0Fiona Davis
2nd Place241/0Mary Anderson
3rd Place290/0Stephen Head
SECTION 26: SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY
Class No: 213A jar of pickled onions
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd
Class No: 2141 pot of chutney
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place331/0Moreen Thorne
3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes
Class No: 215"1 pot of jam, 1 pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney"
1st Place268/0Louise Webb
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place289/0James Sarney
Class No: 2161 pot of orange curd
1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman
2nd Place300/0Christine Head
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 2171 pot of marmalade
1st Place268/0Louise Webb
2nd Place240/0Susan Partridge
3rd Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 2181 pot of strawberry jam
1st Place346/0Marion Bourne
2nd Place289/0James Sarney
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 2191 pot of raspberry jam
1st Place346/0Marion Bourne
2nd Place289/0James Sarney
3rd Place268/0Louise Webb
Class No: 2201 pot of plum jam
1st Place334/0A.D. Fisher
2nd Place277/0Toni Smith
3rd Place346/0Marion Bourne
Class No: 2211 pot of jelly
1st Place268/0Louise Webb
2nd Place290/0Stephen Head
3rd Place289/0James Sarney
Class No: 2221 jar of bottled fruit
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne
Class No: 223Six cheese straws
1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson
2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes
3rd Place272/0Amy White
Class No: 225Six fruit muffins
1st Place346/0Marion Bourne
Class No: 2266 cheese scones
1st Place346/0Marion Bourne
2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes
3rd Place275/0Pippa Hughes
Class No: 227Ciabatta bread
1st Place290/0Stephen Head
2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes
Class No: 228Six flapjacks
1st Place248/0Janette Verrall
2nd Place275/0Pippa Hughes
3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes
SECTION 27: PHOTOGRAPHY CUP
Class No: 230Morning dew
1st Place258/0Elizabeth Lee
2nd Place259/0Julie Lee
3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey
Class No: 231Out to sea
1st Place356/0Timothy Cullen
2nd Place263/0Sarah Cullen
3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson
Class No: 232Sunset
1st Place335/0Christopher Ash
2nd Place258/0Elizabeth Lee
3rd Place327/0Elanza De Villiers
Class No: 233Architecture
1st Place335/0Christopher Ash
2nd Place305/0Paul Robinson
3rd Place304/0Wendy Robinson
Class No: 234My furry friend
1st Place259/0Julie Lee
2nd Place356/0Timothy Cullen
3rd Place336/0Sheelagh Hill
Class No: 235In my garden
1st Place336/0Sheelagh Hill
2nd Place305/0Paul Robinson
3rd Place264/0Brian Cullen
SECTION 28: NEEDLECRAFT
Class No: 238A doll's pram blanket
1st Place277/0Toni Smith
Class No: 239One piece of machine or hand embroidery
1st Place251/0Lucinda Van Der Hart
2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris
3rd Place277/0Toni Smith
Class No: 240A hand knitted garment
1st Place277/0Toni Smith
2nd Place333/0Kathleen Parry
3rd Place334/0A.D. Fisher
Class No: 241A crochet item
1st Place277/0Toni Smith
SECTION 29: JO AND JACK MILLS CUP
Class No: 243Victoria sandwich (20cm/8inch tin)
1st Place240/0Susan Partridge
2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes
3rd Place298/0Rosemary Greeley
Class No: 244A fruit tart (shortcut pastry only)
1st Place293/0Ian Holmes
2nd Place240/0Susan Partridge
3rd Place275/0Pippa Hughes
Class No: 245Garden flowers arranged in a jug
1st Place240/0Susan Partridge
2nd Place331/0Moreen Thorne
3rd Place300/0Christine Head
Class No: 246Any article of hand work
1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris
2nd Place333/0Kathleen Parry
3rd Place273/0Tim Coulson
SECTION 30: RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP
Class No: 250Flower show top tray
1st Place244/0Martin Hedges
2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes
