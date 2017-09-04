Judge returns to show glory

text"69th Annual Flower Show 2017List Of Prizewinners"

SecNameText22ClassNamePlaceEntryNoName

SECTION 2:

Class — 4A collection of 3 kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 7 to 17 and 21 to 24)

1st Nigel Head; 2 Peter Woolsey

Class No: 5"Six tomatoes, not small fruiting"

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas

Class No: 6"Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type"

1st Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 7Five white potatoes

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place282/0Doug Sarney

Class No: 8Two cabbages

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 9Five coloured potatoes

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones

Class No: 11Six runner beans

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones

3rd Place337/0Fiona Paddison

Class No: 12Six dwarf beans

1st Place282/0Doug Sarney

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place299/0M.D. Seymour-Jones

Class No: 13A set of any other vegetables (max six)

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas

Class No: 15Six carrots

1st Place278/0Keli Thomas

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 16A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15 in)

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 17Two leeks

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 18A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place278/0Keli Thomas

Class No: 19The heaviest marrow

1st Place255/0Ella Hanley

SECTION 3: EYE & DUNSDEN CHALLENGE CUP

Class No: 21Six onions (to pass through a 3 in ring)

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

Class No: 22Three large onions

1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 23Nine shallots (not grown from seed)

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 24Nine shallots (to pass through a 1 in ring)

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

SECTION 4: FRED DENTON CUP

Class No: 25A dish of plums

1st Place271/0Judy Coulson

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 26Five dessert apples

1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey

2nd Place256/0Helen Hanley

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 28Five pears

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place278/0Keli Thomas

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 29A bunch of grapes

1st Place342/0Liz Ransom

Class No: 30A dish of any other fruit not already listed

1st Place332/0Peter Woolsey

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place338/0Marina Hart

SECTION 5: MRS STEPHENSON CUP

Class No: 32Three stems of cosmea

1st Place267/0Fiona Davis

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 33Four HT roses (two or more varieties)

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 34Three spikes of gladioli

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place319/0Charlotte Duncan

Class No: 35Six stems of statice

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 37Six stems of annuals (other than those above)

1st Place319/0Charlotte Duncan

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 38Perennials - six stems

1st Place276/0Nigel Head

2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 39Three stems of spray chrysanthemums

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

Class No: 40A vase of mixed flowers

1st Place267/0Fiona Davis

2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

SECTION 6: PHILLIMORE FAMILY CUP

Class No: 43Victorian posy

1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen

Class No: 44Flowering pot plant

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 45An item of clothing

1st Place306/0Wendy Channell

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 46Any other article of handicraft (not previously shown)

1st Place274/0Rachel Lloyd

2nd Place263/0Sarah Cullen

3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

Class No: 47A plate of homemade sweets (e.g. fudge or toffee)

1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson

Class No: 48A photograph print 7 x 5 in max

1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen

2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

3rd Place259/0Julie Lee

Class No: 50Anything made from recycled materials

1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen

2nd Place319/0Charlotte Duncan

3rd Place260/0Caroline Edwards

SECTION 7: MRS KEENE CUP FOR FLORAL ART

Class No: 53Green and white arrangement

1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell

Class No: 57Exhibit one bloom with any foliage

1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris

SECTION 8: PLAYHATCH VILLAGE CUP

Class No: 60Painting

1st Place263/0Sarah Cullen

2nd Place304/0Wendy Robinson

3rd Place336/0Sheelagh Hill

Class No: 61Drawing

1st Place304/0Wendy Robinson

2nd Place254/0Keiran White

SECTION 9: THE CAPTAIN WOODS CUP FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Class No: 64Flowers

1st Place304/0Wendy Robinson

2nd Place335/0Christopher Ash

3rd Place305/0Paul Robinson

Class No: 65A view through an aperture (e.g. door opening or arch)

1st Place294/0Ruby Sarney

2nd Place308/0Niamh Tobin

3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson

Class No: 66Reflection

1st Place336/0Sheelagh Hill

2nd Place294/0Ruby Sarney

3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

Class No: 67On the farm

1st Place259/0Julie Lee

2nd Place308/0Niamh Tobin

3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 68Wild life

1st Place335/0Christopher Ash

2nd Place264/0Brian Cullen

3rd Place263/0Sarah Cullen

Class No: 69A derelict building

1st Place308/0Niamh Tobin

2nd Place258/0Elizabeth Lee

3rd Place305/0Paul Robinson

SECTION 10: LADIES' CUP

Class No: 71A jar of pickled onions

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 721 pot of chutney

1st Place289/0James Sarney

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

3rd Place267/0Fiona Davis

Class No: 73"1 pot of jam, 1 pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney"

1st Place289/0James Sarney

2nd Place268/0Louise Webb

3rd Place289/0James Sarney

Class No: 741 pot of lemon curd

1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

3rd Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 751 pot of strawberry jam

1st Place337/0Fiona Paddison

2nd Place289/0James Sarney

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 771 pot of raspberry jam

1st Place268/0Louise Webb

2nd Place271/0Judy Coulson

Class No: 781 pot of plum jam

1st Place306/0Wendy Channell

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 791 jar of jelly

1st Place289/0James Sarney

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 801 pot of bottled fruit

1st Place268/0Louise Webb

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

SECTION 11: ALBERT BULPITT MEMORIAL CUP

Class No: 81Three Chelsea buns

1st Place295/0V Harris

Class No: 82A chocolate roulade

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 83Lemon drizzle cake

1st Place256/0Helen Hanley

2nd Place295/0V Harris

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 85Savoury tear and share bread

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place295/0V Harris

Class No: 86Six macaroons

1st Place298/0Rosemary Greeley

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 87A savoury quiche

1st Place256/0Helen Hanley

2nd Place248/0Janette Verrall

SECTION 12: PLAYHATCH HOUSE CUP

Class No: 89A doll's pram blanket

1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 90A set of doll's clothes (either displayed on a doll or not)

1st Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 91A piece of embroidery

1st Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 92A hand knitted garment

1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

3rd Place265/0Dorothy Walman

Class No: 93"Novelty mittens, gloves or baby clothes"

1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

SECTION 14: MRS HEMEON CUP (OPEN TO SENIOR CITIZENS ONLY)

Class No: 98Lemon meringue pie

1st Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 100Garden flowers arranged in jug

1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell

2nd Place343/0Annabel Gamble

3rd Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 102Any article of handwork (not painting or drawing)

1st Place236/0Joan Edwards

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

3rd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

SECTION 15: TALFOURD COOK CUP

Class No: 104Six decorated biscuits on a plate

1st Place261/0Clio Cullen

2nd Place303/0Esme Hannah

3rd Place262/0Winter Cullen

Class No: 107A cartoon character made from vegetables and/or fruit

1st Place262/0Winter Cullen

2nd Place261/0Clio Cullen

3rd Place257/0Adam Hanley

Class No: 108A photo of my hoiliday

1st Place257/0Adam Hanley

2nd Place261/0Clio Cullen

3rd Place262/0Winter Cullen

Class No: 109A drawing of my favourite animal

1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart

2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley

3rd Place353/0Finley Lea

Class No: 110A painting of of a Pokemon

1st Place261/0Clio Cullen

2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley

3rd Place320/0Torin Duncan

Class No: 111An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place320/0Torin Duncan

2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley

SECTION 16: ANN WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Class No: 113Six decorated cupcakes on a plate

1st Place348/0Tom Bourne

2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

3rd Place350/0Hope Wicks

Class No: 114Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1st Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott

2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

Class No: 116An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott

3rd Place322/0Oliver Duncan

Class No: 117A miniature garden on a plate

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place350/0Hope Wicks

3rd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott

Class No: 118A model of a spaceship from recycled materials

1st Place255/0Ella Hanley

2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

3rd Place309/0Toby Mynott

Class No: 119A drawing of my house

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley

3rd Place350/0Hope Wicks

Class No: 120A painting of a mythical creature

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

3rd Place345/0Eleanor Byron Scott

Class No: 121A photograph. Goup selfie

1st Place255/0Ella Hanley

2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

3rd Place322/0Oliver Duncan

SECTION 17: MAJOR ELLERSHAW MEMORIAL CUP

Class No: 123A swiss roll

1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

3rd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

Class No: 124Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1st Place294/0Ruby Sarney

2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 126A drawing or painting of a sporting event

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson

Class No: 127An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

Class No: 128A model of a farm made from recycled materials

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 129A container planted with fresh herbs

1st Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 130Computer-generated design for a flower show logo

1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson

2nd Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 131A photograph of my favourite view

1st Place344/0Olivia Byron Scott

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney

SECTION 18: BETTY POVEY CUP

Class No: 132Six decorated cupcakes

1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart

2nd Place287/0Aurelia Wesbroom

3rd Place310/0Emeline Skrikerud

Class No: 134An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place257/0Adam Hanley

2nd Place317/0Athena Streather

Class No: 135An animal made from vegetables and/or fruit

1st Place303/Esme Hannah

2nd Place287/0Aurelia Wesbroom

3rd Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart

Class No: 136A collage landscape

1st Place257/0Adam Hanley

Class No: 137A handmade decorated kite

1st Place250/0Joseph Van Der Hart

2nd Place257/0Adam Hanley

Class No: 138A painting of a cartoon character

1st Place257/0Adam Hanley

2nd Place303/0Esme Hannah

Class No: 139A drawing of my favourite animal

1st Place257/0Adam Hanley

2nd Place310/0Emeline Skrikerud

SECTION 19: OLIVIA WOLSKA CUP

Class No: 141Six bicuits

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart

3rd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

Class No: 142Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1st Place255/0Ella Hanley

2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

3rd Place330/0William Butler

Class No: 143One or more flowers I have grown

1st Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

2nd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

Class No: 144A painted pebble

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place330/0William Butler

3rd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart

Class No: 145A railway engine made from recycled materials

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley

3rd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

Class No: 146A drawing of a farmyard scene

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart

3rd Place255/0Ella Hanley

Class No: 147A painting of a view from space

1st Place280/0Rosie Richardson

2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley

3rd Place302/0Charlie Hannah

Class No: 148An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place249/0Skye Van Der Hart

2nd Place309/0Toby Mynott

3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

Class No: 149A puppet made from a glove or sock

1st Place255/0Ella Hanley

2nd Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

3rd Place351/0Cailyn Gardner

Class No: 150A photographof one or more of my family

1st Place285/0Annabelle Richardson

2nd Place255/0Ella Hanley

3rd Place280/0Rosie Richardson

SECTION 20: VILLAGE CUP

Class No: 1516 pieces of fudge

1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney

Class No: 152Three vegetables (the same or mixed)

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 153One or more flowers I have grown

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 154An item of handicraft (not a kit)

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place243/0Mia White

Class No: 155Six shortbread

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place238/0Cameron FulBrook

3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson

Class No: 156A computer generated greetings card

1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson

2nd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 157The spacestation made from recycled materials

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place238/0Cameron FulBrook

Class No: 158A photograph of an interesting building

1st Place292/0Zoe Richardson

2nd Place243/0Mia White

3rd Place294/0Ruby Sarney

SECTION 21: ARTHUR GILES CORONATION CUP FOR DAHLIAS

Class No: 159"Three medium decorative dahlias, 170mm - 220mm"

1st Place242/0David Smith

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 160"Three medium cactus or semi-cactus dahlias, 170mm - 220mm"

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges

3rd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

Class No: 161"Three small cactus dahlias, 115mm - 170mm"

1st Place247/0Keith Hedges

2nd Place242/0David Smith

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 162"Three small decorative dahlias, 115mm - 170mm"

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges

3rd Place242/0David Smith

Class No: 163"Three miniature dahlias, up to 115mm"

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges

3rd Place242/0David Smith

Class No: 164"Three pom-pom dahlias, up to 52mm"

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

2nd Place247/0Keith Hedges

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

SECTION 22: MRS HENRY ELLERSHAW CUP FOR FLORAL ART

Class No: 166Teatime. An arrangement in a cup (accessories allowed)

1st Place275/0Pippa Hughes

2nd Place246/0Sue Hedges

Class No: 167Indian summer

1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell

2nd Place272/0Amy White

Class No: 169A buffet table arrangement

1st Place269/0Tina Dalzell

Class No: 170Flowerless beauty (foliage only)

1st Place246/0Sue Hedges

SECTION 23: DICK COTERILL CUP FOR VEGETABLES

Class No: 172A collection of three kinds of vegetables and a vase of flowers (kinds and numbers as 175-189)

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 173"Six tomatoes, not small fruiting"

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place281/0John Pragnell

Class No: 174"Six tomatoes, cherry/miniature type"

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place349/0Michael Bradley

3rd Place329/0Gerald Thorne

Class No: 175Five white potatoes

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 176Two cabbages

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 177Five coloured potatoes

1st Place293/0Ian Holmes

2nd Place281/0John Pragnell

3rd Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 178Two lettuces

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 179Six runner beans

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place296/0M South

3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes

Class No: 180Six dwarf beans

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place296/0M South

3rd Place282/0Doug Sarney

Class No: 181A set of any other vegetables (maximum six)

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 182Three globe beet

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place296/0M South

3rd Place281/0John Pragnell

Class No: 183Six carrots

1st Place293/0Ian Holmes

2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 184Six onions (to pass through a 3in ring)

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes

Class No: 185Three large onions

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges

3rd Place281/0John Pragnell

Class No: 186Nine shallots (not grown from seed)

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 187Nine shallots (to pass through a 1in ring)

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 188A pair of table marrows (not to exceed 15in)

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place296/0M South

Class No: 189Two leeks

1st Place349/0Michael Bradley

2nd Place296/0M South

3rd Place286/0Kathryn White

Class No: 190A collection of one of each of six kinds of vegetables

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place281/0John Pragnell

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 191The heaviest marrow

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 192A collection of salad vegetables

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

Class No: 193A dish of plums

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 194Five dessert apples

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 195Five cooking apples

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place329/0Gerald Thorne

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

Class No: 196A dish of any other fruit not listed

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 197Five pears

1st Place329/0Gerald Thorne

2nd Place296/0M South

3rd Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

SECTION 24: CHICKEN OR BANTAM EGGS

Class No: 200Three white eggs

1st Place235/0Diana Bedford

Class No: 201Three brown eggs

1st Place235/0Diana Bedford

Class No: 202"Three eggs the same colour, other than white or brown"

1st Place235/0Diana Bedford

SECTION 25: THE WILLOWS CUP FOR CUT FLOWERS

Class No: 203Three stems of cosmea

1st Place241/0Mary Anderson

2nd Place267/0Fiona Davis

3rd Place296/0M South

Class No: 204"Four HT roses, two or more varieties"

1st Place241/0Mary Anderson

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 205Three spikes of gladioli

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place241/0Mary Anderson

3rd Place276/0Nigel Head

Class No: 206Six stems of statice

1st Place241/0Mary Anderson

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 207Six stems of annuals (other than those above)

1st Place296/0M South

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place241/0Mary Anderson

Class No: 208Six stems of perennials

1st Place241/0Mary Anderson

2nd Place276/0Nigel Head

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

Class No: 209Three stems of spray chrysanthemums

1st Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

Class No: 210A vase of mixed flowers

1st Place267/0Fiona Davis

2nd Place241/0Mary Anderson

3rd Place290/0Stephen Head

SECTION 26: SHAKLER MEMORIAL CUP FOR PRESERVES AND COOKERY

Class No: 213A jar of pickled onions

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place270/0D.S. Lloyd

Class No: 2141 pot of chutney

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place331/0Moreen Thorne

3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes

Class No: 215"1 pot of jam, 1 pot of jelly and 1 pot of chutney"

1st Place268/0Louise Webb

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place289/0James Sarney

Class No: 2161 pot of orange curd

1st Place265/0Dorothy Walman

2nd Place300/0Christine Head

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 2171 pot of marmalade

1st Place268/0Louise Webb

2nd Place240/0Susan Partridge

3rd Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 2181 pot of strawberry jam

1st Place346/0Marion Bourne

2nd Place289/0James Sarney

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 2191 pot of raspberry jam

1st Place346/0Marion Bourne

2nd Place289/0James Sarney

3rd Place268/0Louise Webb

Class No: 2201 pot of plum jam

1st Place334/0A.D. Fisher

2nd Place277/0Toni Smith

3rd Place346/0Marion Bourne

Class No: 2211 pot of jelly

1st Place268/0Louise Webb

2nd Place290/0Stephen Head

3rd Place289/0James Sarney

Class No: 2221 jar of bottled fruit

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place346/0Marion Bourne

Class No: 223Six cheese straws

1st Place279/0Jasmine Richardson

2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes

3rd Place272/0Amy White

Class No: 225Six fruit muffins

1st Place346/0Marion Bourne

Class No: 2266 cheese scones

1st Place346/0Marion Bourne

2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes

3rd Place275/0Pippa Hughes

Class No: 227Ciabatta bread

1st Place290/0Stephen Head

2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes

Class No: 228Six flapjacks

1st Place248/0Janette Verrall

2nd Place275/0Pippa Hughes

3rd Place293/0Ian Holmes

SECTION 27: PHOTOGRAPHY CUP

Class No: 230Morning dew

1st Place258/0Elizabeth Lee

2nd Place259/0Julie Lee

3rd Place332/0Peter Woolsey

Class No: 231Out to sea

1st Place356/0Timothy Cullen

2nd Place263/0Sarah Cullen

3rd Place292/0Zoe Richardson

Class No: 232Sunset

1st Place335/0Christopher Ash

2nd Place258/0Elizabeth Lee

3rd Place327/0Elanza De Villiers

Class No: 233Architecture

1st Place335/0Christopher Ash

2nd Place305/0Paul Robinson

3rd Place304/0Wendy Robinson

Class No: 234My furry friend

1st Place259/0Julie Lee

2nd Place356/0Timothy Cullen

3rd Place336/0Sheelagh Hill

Class No: 235In my garden

1st Place336/0Sheelagh Hill

2nd Place305/0Paul Robinson

3rd Place264/0Brian Cullen

SECTION 28: NEEDLECRAFT

Class No: 238A doll's pram blanket

1st Place277/0Toni Smith

Class No: 239One piece of machine or hand embroidery

1st Place251/0Lucinda Van Der Hart

2nd Place301/0Sheila Ferris

3rd Place277/0Toni Smith

Class No: 240A hand knitted garment

1st Place277/0Toni Smith

2nd Place333/0Kathleen Parry

3rd Place334/0A.D. Fisher

Class No: 241A crochet item

1st Place277/0Toni Smith

SECTION 29: JO AND JACK MILLS CUP

Class No: 243Victoria sandwich (20cm/8inch tin)

1st Place240/0Susan Partridge

2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes

3rd Place298/0Rosemary Greeley

Class No: 244A fruit tart (shortcut pastry only)

1st Place293/0Ian Holmes

2nd Place240/0Susan Partridge

3rd Place275/0Pippa Hughes

Class No: 245Garden flowers arranged in a jug

1st Place240/0Susan Partridge

2nd Place331/0Moreen Thorne

3rd Place300/0Christine Head

Class No: 246Any article of hand work

1st Place301/0Sheila Ferris

2nd Place333/0Kathleen Parry

3rd Place273/0Tim Coulson

SECTION 30: RAY WILLIAMS MEMORIAL CUP

Class No: 250Flower show top tray

1st Place244/0Martin Hedges

2nd Place293/0Ian Holmes