River and Rowing Museum chief steps down

THE chief executive of the River and Rowing Museum in Henley is to stand down at the end of the year.

Ludo Keston, who took on the role in January 2014, has been thanked for his achievements by the museum's trustees as they begin their search for a replacement.

Mr Keston, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, said: "This has not been an easy decision for me to make as I have been immensely proud of all the Museum has achieved in the last four years.

"However, I have been commuting daily from home and have concluded that I just can't be the person to help the trustees with their ambitions for the next decade of the museum's life. After four years, it's time for the M40 and I to have rather less of each other's company."

During his time in charge, the museum has welcomed more than 400,000 visitors and built three new galleries including the Piper Gallery, which honours Henley painter John Piper and was paid for via a £22,000 crowdfunding campaign.

This summer has been the most successful to date, thanks in part to an exhibition on Beatrix Potter's Peter Rabbit which runs until September 24.

Mr Keston said his proudest achievement was being shortlisted twice in the best family museum category of the annual Kids in Museum Awards. The museum is in the running this year and the winner will be announced in October.

David Worthington, chairman of the museum's trustees, said: "We would like to record our thanks to Ludo for all that he and his time have done in the past four years. We understand why, as the museum approaches its 20th anniversary, he's deciding to move on and we will begin the process of recruiting a successor."