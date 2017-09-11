Classic sound

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
A GROUP of musicians is to perform Fleetwood Mac’s classic 1977 album Rumours in its entirety at Goring village hall.
The concert by The Album Project will be on September 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets (£15 each) are available from Inspiration in High Street or call (01491) 875758.
11 September 2017
More News:
Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]