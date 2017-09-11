Garden tea party in aid of village church is vintage occasion

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
A VINTAGE-themed tea party at Olga Mowforth House in Woodcote raised £330 for the village church.
About 35 people attended the event at the sheltered housing complex, which is run by the Soha housing association. They sat outdoors chatting and listening to music while wearing old-fashioned hats, suits and dresses.
They were served cakes made by members of the fund-raising committee of St Leonard’s Church in South Stoke Road. The proceeds will go towards the general upkeep of the building.
Organiser Gillian Fowmes said: “It went really well. There was a good turnout and we were exceptionally lucky with the weather.
“Everybody said they really enjoyed it and were looking forward to the next one, so it was pretty well received.”
