Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Garden tea party in aid of village church is vintage occasion

Garden tea party in aid of village church is vintage occasion

A VINTAGE-themed tea party at Olga Mowforth House in Woodcote raised £330 for the village church.

About 35 people attended the event at the sheltered housing complex, which is run by the Soha housing association. They sat outdoors chatting and listening to music while wearing old-fashioned hats, suits and dresses.

They were served cakes made by members of the fund-raising committee of St Leonard’s Church in South Stoke Road. The proceeds will go towards the general upkeep of the building.

Organiser Gillian Fowmes said: “It went really well. There was a good turnout and we were exceptionally lucky with the weather.

“Everybody said they really enjoyed it and were looking forward to the next one, so it was pretty well received.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33