Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
WOODCOTE’S next Windmill sale will take place at the village hall on September 22 from 8am to noon.
Nearly new children’s games, toys, nursery equipment and clothes will be on offer as well as maternity wear, with a quarter of the proceeds going to good causes.
Anyone wishing to sell should call Barbara Penniall on (01491) 681449.
11 September 2017
New housing could destroy green belt, warns councillor
BUILDING thousands of new homes could destroy the ... [more]