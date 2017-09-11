Monday, 11 September 2017

GORING Cricket Club will hold its 10th annual Goring and Streatley quiz night at the village hall next Friday (September 15) from 7.30pm.

Teams of between four and six can compete and entry is £6 per head. For more information, call Jonny Russell on 07814 067433.

