Food and drink festival returns

THE second Goring and Streatley Food and Drink Festival will take place at various venues across both villages tomorrow (Saturday).

The biennial event, which began in 2015, will include food and drink stalls, tastings, competitions, street food, a drinks zone, children’s kitchen and cooking demonstrations.

Guest chefs include Christine Wallace, who appeared on the fourth series of the Great British Bake Off and is one of the festival organisers, and former MasterChef: The Professionals contestants Nick Bennet and Andrew Scott.

Also appearing are Tom Clarke, head chef at the Michelin-starred L’Ortolan in Shinfield, Nick Galer, who runs the Miller of Mansfield in Goring with his wife Mary, former Great British Bake Off finalist Jane Beedle and Indian chef Anneeka Ludhra.

Activities for youngsters will take place on Rectory Garden, off Goring high street, and will include apple bobbing, a coconut shy and tin can alley as well as “catch the egg” game. Spaghetti-

eating contests will be held at noon and 2pm while egg and spoon races will take place at 1pm and 3pm.

Festival founder and cognac expert Michelle Brachet, who is no longer on the committee, will be returning to give a masterclass on the drink and there will be cocktail tasting sessions at the Miller of Mansfield.

There will also be stalls run by local businesses, including BumbleBee cider, which is produced by Goring couple Tim Schulz and James Dawe, the former landlords of the village’s Catherine Wheel pub,

Other produce will include ice cream, Prosecco, beer, pasta and Italian produce, chillies, game, chocolates and Middle Eastern confectionery.

There will be children’s baking lessons in the Morrell Room at Streatley where they can make pizza or afternoon tea with scones, jam and cream. Streatley allotments will be open for tours in the afternoon.

Going Forward, Goring’s community bus operator, will run a park and ride service from a temporary site at Spring Lane, off Wallingford Road, and there will also be boat rides into Goring village centre from the Rossini at the Leatherne Bottel restaurant.

Organiser Shannon Lee Robinson said: “This year’s festival will be even bigger and better than before. We’re hoping to attract plenty of visitors. Come and eat, drink and have a great day out with us.”

For more information, visit www.goringstreatley

foodfest.co.uk