Old film screenings

Tuesday, 19 September 2017
PEPPARD Revels will host a screening of The Imitation Game at Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Friday, October 20 at 7pm.
The Oscar-winning drama is based on the work of codebreaker Alan Turing during the Second World War.
There will be a screening of Paddington, an adaptation of Michael Bond’s children’s book on Friday, November 24 at 7pm.
Tickets for both events cost £10 each, which includes dinner and a glass of wine.
⚫ The group needs volunteers to organise an event to mark the centenary of the Armistice in November next year. For more information, email Linda Collison at lindacollison1@aol.com
18 September 2017
