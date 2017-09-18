Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Old film screenings

PEPPARD Revels will host a screening of The Imitation Game at Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Friday, October 20 at 7pm.

The Oscar-winning drama is based on the work of codebreaker Alan Turing during the Second World War.

There will be a screening of  Paddington, an adaptation of Michael Bond’s children’s book on Friday, November 24 at 7pm.

Tickets for both events cost £10 each, which includes dinner and a glass of wine.

⚫ The group needs volunteers to organise an event to mark the centenary of the Armistice in November next year. For more information, email Linda Collison at lindacollison1@aol.com

