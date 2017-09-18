Christian play

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
A CHRISTIAN theatre company will perform at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common on November 22.
Rise Theatre will perform their new play Romero — Heartbeat of El Salvador.
This looks at the life and legacy of Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was assassinated at the altar for standing up for the poor people of El Salvador. Tickets cost £10.
18 September 2017
