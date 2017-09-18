Church music

AN autumn concert will take place at All Saints’ Church in Peppard on October 21.

Soprano Rebecca Bell and pianist Anthea Fry will perform a mixed programme of singing and piano.

Entry is free with a collection for the Rotherfield Peppard Educational Charity, which provides grants to people under 25 for educational activities such as university field courses.

For more information, visit www.allsaintspeppard.

co.uk