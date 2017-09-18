Church jazz

A JAZZ concert will take place at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill on Saturday, September 23 at 7.30pm.

The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform the music of Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and others.

Tickets costs £10 with all proceeds going to the church and St Mary’s in Whitchurch. For more information, call 07813 948448.