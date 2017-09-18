Helping home

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
THE Sunrise of Sonning care home is to host activity sessions to mark World Alzheimer’s Day on Thursday.
These will start at 10.30am with a dementia friends session, led by the home’s team member Alison Chapman, who will explain the condition and ways of reducing the stigma surrounding it,
There will be a “memory care café” at 3pm in which residents will be encouraged to share memories over afternoon tea. From 6pm to 8pm there will be a carers’ support group.
All are welcome and guests can socialise with residents and share their experiences.
18 September 2017
