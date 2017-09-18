Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Antiques fair

AN antiques and vintage car boot fair will be held at Stonor Park on Sunday.

Early bird entry for buyers is from 7am to 9am with tickets costing £7 while general entry is from 9am with entry at £3. Under-fives go free. The event ends at 5pm.

