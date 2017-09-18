Skate park celebration

A CELEBRATION of Henley’s new skate park will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 4pm.

The “opening jam” event will be held at the facility in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

There will be competitions with prizes, music and refreshments. Guests will include Mayor Kellie Hinton, other town councillors, sponsors and supporters.

The £290,000 concrete “wheeled sports facility” was opened for use last month in time for the summer school holidays.