Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Skate park celebration

A CELEBRATION of Henley’s new skate park will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 4pm.

The “opening jam” event will be held at the facility in Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

There will be competitions with prizes, music and refreshments. Guests will include Mayor Kellie Hinton, other town councillors, sponsors and supporters.

The £290,000 concrete “wheeled sports facility” was opened for use last month in time for the summer school holidays.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33