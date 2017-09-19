Hundreds take part in Sue Ryder charity walk

More than 250 people took part in a charity walk setting off from the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

The charity’s Forget-Me-Not walk saw participants take on either a 5km or 10km walk on Saturday (16) in memory of loved ones who had stayed at the Joyce Grove hospice.

The walkers, many of whom brought their dogs along for the walk, congregated in the grounds of the hospice and some were wearing special Sue Ryder T-shirts for the event.

They were led off by Mr Toad, a character from Wind in the Willlows , and walked through woodland around Highmoor and Nuffield before returning to the hospice about two hours later.

After the walk, hot food and drink was available, while there were games including a raffle and tombola.

Many walkers also stayed on for the Henley’s Top Dog competition, with the winners announced shortly after the walk had finished.

The walk raised more than £5,500 for Sue Ryder and the charity says it plans to hold it again next year.