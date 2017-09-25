New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
A CASINO night with a “Rat Pack” theme is to be held in Crazies Hill.
Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association will host the event at the village hall on Saturday, October 7 following the success of a similar one last year.
The black-tie event will feature professional croupiers on the table and music from the Sixties.
It will be sponsored by Gigaclear, which is currently installing superfast broadband in the village.
Tickets cost £10 for £100 worth of betting chips and a two-course meal. To book, call Laura Lord on 0118 940 4466 or 07914 802486.
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]