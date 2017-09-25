A CASINO night with a “Rat Pack” theme is to be held in Crazies Hill.

Crazies Hill and Cockpole Green Residents’ Association will host the event at the village hall on Saturday, October 7 following the success of a similar one last year.

The black-tie event will feature professional croupiers on the table and music from the Sixties.

It will be sponsored by Gigaclear, which is currently installing superfast broadband in the village.

Tickets cost £10 for £100 worth of betting chips and a two-course meal. To book, call Laura Lord on 0118 940 4466 or 07914 802486.