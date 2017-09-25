Tenth year of 10km

THE Frieth Hilly will take place on Sunday, October 15, starting at 10am.

The 10th annual event consists of 10km and 5km races through the Hambleden Valley. There will be entertainment, refreshments and a crèche.

The proceeds will go to Frieth Primary School.

Last year, more than 300 people, including Team GB runners and Olympic athletes, took part.

Registration for this year’s race is now open at

friethhilly.co.uk

The 10km race is open to 15-year-olds and over and costs £17 while the 5km race is open to over-11s and costs £13. You can also register from 8.30am on the day by cash or cheque (no cards).