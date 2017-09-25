Run returns

THE second annual Shiplake Country Run for serious and fun runners will take place on Sunday.

The 5km event will start in New Road at 11am with registration from 10.30am. Entry is free but donations are welcome to help offset the cost.

The route will follow paths, roads, tracks and fields within Lower Shiplake. Trophies will be awarded to the first male and female finishers.

For more information, visit www.shiplakevillages.com/run