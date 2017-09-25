Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Run returns

THE second annual Shiplake Country Run for serious and fun runners will take place on Sunday.

The 5km event will start in New Road at 11am with registration from 10.30am. Entry is free but donations are welcome to help offset the cost.

The route will follow paths, roads, tracks and fields within Lower Shiplake. Trophies will be awarded to the first male and female finishers.

For more information, visit www.shiplakevillages.com/run

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33