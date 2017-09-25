Victorian pub party

A PUB is to hold a Victorian street party next Saturday (September 30).

Nick Willson and his wife Hazel, who own the Flowing Spring in Playhatch, say that the temporary closure of the A4155 Henley Road outside the pub has provided an ideal opportunity to celebrate its history.

The event will start at 6pm and guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes from the late 1800s. The Curious Sounds band will perform Victorian-style music in the bar and outside and a two-course menu of food from the era will be available.

Mr Willson said: “It is an ideal time to appreciate the pub as it might have been more than 100 years ago, with no traffic and noise — just peace, tranquility and the countryside.”

The road is closed for 10 weeks for repairs after a section of the carriageway partially collapsed due to earlier flooding.