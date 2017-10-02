Free lunch for elderly returns

A FREE lunch for the elderly will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Christmas Day.

Organisers want to help lonely people in the area to come together to celebrate.

Eighteen people have already volunteered to help in the run-up to the event.

Irene Bailey, who is organising the event, said: “This is our second year running this event, everyone had such a wonderful time last year at Shiplake memorial hall.

“Numerous local businesses were very kind and made contributions to the Christmas Day festivities.

“The lunch will provide an opportunity to meet other people and hopefully make new friendships, which will continue beyond the festive season.

“It would be wonderful to see us put an end to loneliness and help create opportunities for people to come together.”

The volunteers will set up the Reading Road centre, prepare the food, cook and serve it, wash up afterwards as well as laying on party games and other entertainment.

Transport will be arranged for those guests who can’t make it to the Reading Road centre on their own. Guests will start arriving from about 11.30am with lunch being served at 12.30pm.

To volunteer in the run-up to the event or on the day, donate presents, hamper items, raffle prizes, party games and bottles of wine for the table, or know someone who might like an invitation, contact Julia Carey on loveju

liacarey@gmail.com or email ChristmasDinnerhot@gmail

.com