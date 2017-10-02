Monday, 02 October 2017

Landmark gig

A BIG band music night will be held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of brain injury charity Headway Thames Valley.

The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets cost £15, which includes canapés, and doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. To book visit www.head
waythamesvalleyroybaileybig
bandconcertticket.eventbrite
.co.uk

