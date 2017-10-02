Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School quiz

THE Chiltern Edge School Association is holding a quiz night on October 13.

Teams are of up to six people are able to enter the event, held at the school in Reades Lane.

There will be a licensed bar, a raffle and prize for the winning team with all the money raised going to the school.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £3. To book, email cesas
ect@yahoo.co.uk 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33