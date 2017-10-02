School quiz

THE Chiltern Edge School Association is holding a quiz night on October 13.

Teams are of up to six people are able to enter the event, held at the school in Reades Lane.

There will be a licensed bar, a raffle and prize for the winning team with all the money raised going to the school.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £3. To book, email cesas

ect@yahoo.co.uk