Monday, 02 October 2017

Sue Ryder invite you to the annual Halloween fireworks

Sue Ryder invite you to the annual Halloween fireworks

THE annual fireworks and bonfire night at the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed will be held next month.

There will also be food and drink stalls, a tombola and a children’s Halloween fancy dress competition.

Gates open at 5pm on October 28 with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm. The fancy dress parade and judging is at 6.45pm and the fireworks display begins at 7.15pm.

Advance tickets cost £15 per vehicle, which covers entry for all occupants, £8 for adults walking and £4 for children aged five to 16.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.sueryder.org

