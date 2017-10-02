Club hosts street food restaurant for festival

A POP-UP restaurant serving hot street food will be open at Phyllis Court Club to coincide with next month’s Henley Literary Festival.

The private members’ club is one of the major venues for festival, with more than 25 events featuring speakers including Fearne Cotton, Nick Clegg, Clare Balding and the Countess of Carnarvon.

The club’s riverside pavilion will have a food court on the lower deck from October 4 to October 8 from 11am to 8pm each day, except Saturday when it will move to the Finlay Terrace.

The dishes will include smoked pork and beef “Dirty Dog” served in a brioche bun with American mustard, ketchup, and bacon crumb; “Falafel Dog” with minted herb yoghurt, and baba ghanoush; and “Smeat”, a Bowland forest beef stew with mini herb dumplings and vegetables and noodle ramen pots with chicken or vegetables.

Caroline O’Connor, the club’s commercial director, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the literary festival again this year. Whether audience members choose to eat before or after their event, they can soak up the ambience a little longer with a delicious meal in the pavilion and enjoy panoramic views of our 18-acre grounds, the River Thames and the Chilterns.”

Harriet Reed, the festival’s events director, added: “We love working with Phyllis Court. With our most international line-up of authors yet, combined with the best in British writers, it is very fitting that they are bringing a taste of Asia and America to Henley.”

Other venues for this year’s festival include Henley town hall, the Kenton Theatre, the Hibernia, the River & Rowing Museum and the Baillie Gifford Festival Hub marquee in Market Place.

The festival takes place from October 2 to 8 with 160 events for adults and children with speakers including Roddy Doyle, June Sarpong, Dermot O’Leary, Jess Phillips and Prue Leith.

For more information, call (01491) 575948 (10am-4pm, Monday to Friday) or visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk