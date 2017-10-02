Monday, 02 October 2017

Squash festival

THE fifth annual squash and pumpkin festival will be held at the Hardwick Estate, off Hardwick Road in Whitchurch, on October 8 from noon to 5pm.

The event, organised by organic grower Iain Tolhurst, will include an exhibition of pumpkins and squash, nature-inspired crafts, live music and home-made food and drink.

