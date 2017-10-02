Ploughing match returns

THE 126th annual ploughing match organised by the Henley & District Agricultural Association will take place at Bishopland Farm, Dunsden, on Sunday.

There will be more than 40 competitors on tractors ploughing as well as a heavy horse display with eight working pairs, including donkeys and a mule. Other attractions include a country market, ferret and terrier racing, tractor and trailer rides and a companion dog show.

At the heavy horse village you can meet a variety of breeds. There will be Daisy, Blossom and Alice, the rare Suffolk Punch horses, along with Shires and the French Comtois and Gemma the Ardennes.

The Suffolk horse is an endangered breed even rarer than the giant panda. Solomon, the Shire foal, is coming with his mother, too. All their owners will be available to chat and answer questions.

The event will start with the blessing of the plough at 9am and it usually ends before dusk. Admission is £5 for adults, £3 concessions and under-fives enter free.

The association also organises the annual Henley Show and Sheepdog trial events.