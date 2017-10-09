Homely event in Shiplake for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

A COFFEE morning at Joanne Gray’s house in Basmore Lane, Shiplake, raised about £1,200.

More than 100 villagers attended the event, which also featured a clothes sale by Sarah Webb, from Peppard Common, and a jewellery sale by Helen Butler. Both donated a share of their proceeds to the charity.

Mrs Gray and neighbour Kate Robinson, who hosted a similar event at her house last year, baked and sold cakes and left a collection jar on her kitchen table. Guests also brought their own home-made fare. “It was incredibly busy and the amount we raised was amazing,” said Mrs Gray.

“People I hadn’t even met were turning up and everyone was chatting and enjoying themselves.

“Everyone was extremely generous and I had lots of people coming up to me afterwards to say how successful it had been.

“Macmillan is a very worthy cause because it provides practical and financial support as well as palliative care so it’s a huge help to so many people.”