WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning takes over school hall

Monday, 09 October 2017
PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham raised £268 by holding a coffee morning.
Dozens of staff, parents and fellow students attended the event, which took place in the school’s main hall.
Headmaster Nigel Balchin said: “The pupils were all very excited to invite their parents, friends and relatives to join them and help Macmillan’s valuable work.”
