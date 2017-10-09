Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

#WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning takes over school hall

#WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning takes over school hall

PUPILS at Hemdean House School in Caversham raised £268 by holding a coffee morning.

Dozens of staff, parents and fellow students attended the event, which took place in the school’s main hall.

Headmaster Nigel Balchin said: “The pupils were all very excited to invite their parents, friends and relatives to join them and help Macmillan’s valuable work.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33