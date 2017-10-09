Charity coffee

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
HENLEY won its sixth consecutive gold award at
Monday, 09 October 2017
A COFFEE morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will take place at Sonning Common village hall next Sunday (October 14) from 10am to noon. There will be cakes for sale and a raffle.
09 October 2017
