Craftsman talk

Monday, 09 October 2017
FURNITURE designer and maker Philip Koomen will give a talk on his craft at Checkendon village hall.
He has had a workshop in the village since 1984.
Mr Koomen’s talk will take place on November 17 at 8.30pm (doors open at 7.45pm). Tickets cost £8 each, which includes canapés. To book, call 0118 984 3858 or email sj.endacott@google
