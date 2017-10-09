Craftsman talk

FURNITURE designer and maker Philip Koomen will give a talk on his craft at Checkendon village hall.

He has had a workshop in the village since 1984.

Mr Koomen’s talk will take place on November 17 at 8.30pm (doors open at 7.45pm). Tickets cost £8 each, which includes canapés. To book, call 0118 984 3858 or email sj.endacott@google

mail.com