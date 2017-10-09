Monday, 09 October 2017

Charity walk

WALKERS will trek eight miles through the Chilterns tomorrow (Saturday) to raise money for Henley youth and community project Nomad.

They will leave from the charity’s base at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place at 10.30am and will make a pub stop for lunch. 

To take part costs £20 (under-16s free). To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk

