Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ride returns

A HENLEY town councillor will take part in a charity bike event in Henley next Saturday.

Glen Lambert, of Greys Road, will tackle the PIP Mountain Bike Challenge, which covers a 20-mile course through the Chilterns, starting and finishing at Lovibonds Brewery. After the race, the riders stay for food, music and drinks.

The ride, now in its sixth year, is organised by Bill Feeney, of Queen Street, Henley, who runs the London charity. Each rider is asked to raise £350 and to pay £25 to enter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33