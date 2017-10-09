Ride returns

A HENLEY town councillor will take part in a charity bike event in Henley next Saturday.

Glen Lambert, of Greys Road, will tackle the PIP Mountain Bike Challenge, which covers a 20-mile course through the Chilterns, starting and finishing at Lovibonds Brewery. After the race, the riders stay for food, music and drinks.

The ride, now in its sixth year, is organised by Bill Feeney, of Queen Street, Henley, who runs the London charity. Each rider is asked to raise £350 and to pay £25 to enter.